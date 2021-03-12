1 hour ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey has agreed a deal in principle to join German side RB Leipzig in the summer when his contract with Ajax expires.

The 19 year old striker has so far failed to reach an agreement with Ajax and will move on to pastures anew in Germany.

It was announced earlier in the year that Brobbey had refused to sign a new deal with Ajax and he would leave on a free in the summer, with RB Leipzig the most likely destination.

However, there has been hope in recent weeks that Ajax could convince Brobbey to remain at the club, with some reports stating he wanted to remain in Amsterdam.

Now, European football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Brobbey is heading to RB Leipzig and has a deal in place to make the move in the summer.

The 19-year-old has four goals and two assists in eleven appearances for Ajax this season.