1 hour ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey grabbed a hattrick for his Dutch side Ajax on Friday in a friendly match played against lower tier side Telstar.

The Dutch champions walloped the lower-tier side 5-1 as they prepare for the return of the Eredivisie next weekend.

Brobbey was outstanding as he scored three goals for his side to record a routine victory in their friendly game.

There were two more goals from Davy Klaassen and Olivier Aertssen as they inflicted a heavy defeat on the lower-tier side.

Klassen gave the Amsterdammers the lead in the 21st minute but ended the first half with only a goal.

After recess, Ajax added two more goals through Brobbey in the 76th and 82nd minutes respectively to make it 3-0.

Telstar grabbed what proved to be a consolation goal in the late stages of the game but Ajax added two more goals through Aertessen and Brobbey to complete the rout.

Brobbey who was born in Holland to Ghanaian parents is yet to be capped by Ghana nor the Netherlands.