1 hour ago

RB Leipzig have secured the signature of Brian Brobbey, with the Netherlands U19 striker set to join on a four-year contract from Ajax this summer.

A physically imposing striker who can be used across a front three, Brobbey broke into the Ajax first team this season and has scored 13 goals, as well as providing five assists, from 26 games in all competitions.

Sporting director of RB Leipzig, Markus Krösche has been extoling the virtues of their new acquisition Brian Brobbey.

“We’re delighted to announce the signing of Brian #Brobbey on a four-year deal from AFC Ajax in summer 2021.

“Brian Brobbey will join RB Leipzig from Dutch record champions Ajax on 1 July 2021. The 19-year-old has signed a four-year deal until 2025,” an official announcement from RB Leipzig said on Friday.

He also added that the youngster has demonstrated he can cut it at the biggest stage in Europe.

“As a young, very versatile, and determined player, Brian Brobbey fits the profile of an RB Leipzig player very well.

“He has shown with Ajax that he can do it on the big stage in Europe. We’re delighted that Brian has opted to join us, as he had several offers from top clubs around Europe. We will enjoy having him in the coming season,” Markus Krösche said as quoted on the website of RB Leipzig.