2 hours ago

Dutch-Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey delivered a stellar performance on Sunday, scoring a brace for Ajax in their commanding 4-1 triumph over Waalwijk.

The young striker earned a spot in the starting lineup for Ajax in the Round 18 clash of the Dutch Eredivisie campaign.

Brobbey wasted no time making an impact, finding the back of the net just 9 minutes into the first half to give Ajax an early lead.

Despite Waalwijk managing to equalize through Michiel Kramer six minutes later, Brobbey continued to showcase his offensive prowess.

In the 35th minute, Brobbey secured his second goal of the match, helping Ajax regain the lead.

Although he had an opportunity to complete a hat-trick with a penalty kick in the second half, Brobbey couldn't convert.

Ajax sealed the victory with additional goals from Kristian Hlynsson and Steven Berghuis, securing a convincing 4-1 win at the conclusion of the 90 minutes.