3 hours ago

In an intense preseason friendly clash on Sunday, Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey showcased his goal-scoring prowess as he found the back of the net for Ajax.

However, despite his efforts, Ajax faced a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old talent played a crucial role for his team, starting the match and playing the full duration of the encounter against the German powerhouse.

Borussia Dortmund wasted no time in taking the lead, with German international Julian Brandt striking a goal just six minutes into the game.

However, Ajax responded swiftly, and in the 7th minute, Brian Brobbey displayed his sharpness in front of the goal, equalizing the score for his team.

The first half ended with the teams deadlocked at 1-1 at the Signal Iduna Park, setting the stage for an exciting second half.

However, improved performance from Dortmund in the second half proved decisive. The Bundesliga side managed to score two more goals, ultimately securing a victory over the Dutch giants.

Notably, German youngster Felix Nmecha made an impact for Dortmund, coming off the bench to score a brace, which propelled his team to triumph on their home turf.

Ajax's Mohammed Kudus, who has been rumored to be on the verge of joining Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion, was also part of the action.

The talented compatriot lasted 77 minutes on the field, contributing to Ajax's efforts despite the eventual defeat.

Though the result didn't favor Ajax, the preseason friendly provided valuable opportunities for players like Brian Brobbey to showcase their skills and for teams to fine-tune their strategies ahead of the upcoming season.