2 hours ago

Brian Brobbey was on the scoresheet for his Dutch side Ajax on Thursday night in their 3-0 win over De Graafschap in the Dutch Cup.

The Dutch champions have turned over their dire form since the departure of Alfred Schreuder with Johnny Heitinga and continued that rich vein of form against De Graafschap at the Stadion De Vijverberg.

Ajax started the game on the front foot as Jorge Sanchez and Steven Bergwijn gave their side a commanding 2-0 lead in the first half.

The Dutch-born striker with Ghanaian parents Brobbey who has mostly been used as an impact substitute added the third goal in the 78th minute of the game.

He lasted the entire duration of the game as compatriot Kudus Mohammed provided an assist for Steve Bergwijn's opener.

Brobbey has scored twelve (12) goals in his 31 appearances for Ajax across all competitions this season.