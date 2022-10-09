43 minutes ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey was on target for Ajax on Saturday as he scored in his side's 4-2 win over bottom club Volendam.

It was a times-a nervy game for the table toppers despite taking the lead very early in the game in the 17th minute through Dusan Tadic from the spot.

Nigeria center-back Calvin Bassey added the second goal six minutes from the first half after guiding home a Steven Berghuis’ well-taken cross past goalkeeper Filip Stankovic

Volendam tried to launch a comeback through goals from Lequincio Zeefuik and Carel Eiting, the former European champions ensured victory courtesy of goals from Brian Brobbey and Davy Klaassen.

Ajax was coming back from a 6-1 humbling at the hands of Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

Ghanaian midfielder Kudus Mohammed started the game but could not score as he has done in every game he has started this season and was replaced by Brian Brobbey in the 61st minute.