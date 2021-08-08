2 hours ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian striker Brian Brobbey was on target for his German side RB Leipzig in a preseason friendly match against Viktoria Berlin on Sunday.

It was a behind closed door friendly match played at the training grounds of the Bundeliga side against the lower tier team.

The two sides played a match which produced only a goal with former Ajax striker Brian Brobbey scoring the only goal of the game in the first half.

He was sent clean through by English winger Ademola Lookman before he rounded the goalkeeper to slot home the games only goal.

The game was to give players who did not play in Saturday's DFB Pokal preliminary round game some game time.

Brian Brobbey joined the German side from Ajax this summer and will be hoping ti stake a claim for himself in the team.