Dutch-born Ghanaian attacker, Brian Brobbey, played a pivotal role in Ajax's success as they secured an impressive away victory over NEC Nijmegen in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

Brobbey, who started the match and put in a commendable 68-minute performance, contributed significantly to his team's 2-1 triumph at the Goffertstadion.

The first half of the game unfolded in a goalless draw, with both teams battling fiercely for dominance.

However, the momentum shifted in the 57th minute when Iceland international Kristian Hlynsson found the net after an assist from the Ghanaian attacker, Brian Brobbey.

Ajax extended their lead in the 88th minute through Carlos Borges, further solidifying their advantage. Despite a late goal from Elayis Tavsan for the home team, Ajax held on to secure the 2-1 victory.

Brobbey's consistent and impactful performances have been a key factor in Ajax's campaign this season.

With seven goals and four assists in 19 games across competitions, the Ghanaian attacker continues to be a crucial asset for his team in their pursuit of success in the Eredivisie and beyond.