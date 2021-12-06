1 hour ago

Workers and students woke up today to a hectic and stressful condition of getting to their various locations because drivers decided to go on a strike.

Many celebrities have reacted to the decision that was taken by the drivers and the effect it is having on passengers.

One of such personalities is Bridget Otoo who took to Twitter to complain about the situation.

“Passengers are stranded! Private drivers with the privilege of owning a car should quit this issue of “the road is traffic-free so we should ban trotro” millions use trotro, millions won’t get to work or do their business as a result”, she tweeted.

Some fans have shared their reactions to the post shared by the journalist.

Thousands of passengers were stranded in Accra, Monday, due to the impartial sit-down strike by commercial drivers.

The drivers were protesting against fuel price hikes among other issues.

“We started this crusade for about two weeks now; we have applied all humble measures to this. Each time we come out with our program, government authority steps in; oh wait, give us time, then we will reverse whatever decision we have taken. Not once, not twice but thrice or four times; hence our people started accusing us that we are not good leaders", Abass Imoro, spokesperson for the Coalition of Private Transport Operators told JoyNews.

“Looking at the current economy in which we are, we researched and find out that there is a way out. There are some taxes and levies and margins that can be scrapped out which will reduce the pump price for all of us to alleviate us from the current suffering,” he added.

