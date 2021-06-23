2 hours ago

Former U-20 world cup medalist Bright Addae has paid a courtesy call on former CAF Executive Committee Member and Ghana Football Association(GFA) President Lawyer Kwasi Nyantakyi.

Addae was accompanied by The administrative/ Operations Manager for the Bright Addae Foundation, Mr Dickson Boadi and his wife Mrs Emelia.

Bright Addae in his remarks commended the former GFA boss for the efforts he made during his tenure as the President of the Football Association.

"I'm here today to visit and also to say thank you for your immense support both on and off the field. May God bless and grant all your heart desires".

"Your legacies both domestic and foreign will forever be remembered. There is no way the success story of the Ghana Football Association will told without your name".

Lawyer Kwasi Nyantakyi on his part thanked Bright Addae and his entourage for the visit also applauded the Administrative/ Operations Manager of the Bright Addae Foundation, Dickson Boadi for his efforts in ensuring the foundation reach the needy in the deprived communities.

"Let me use this opportunity to say thank you for the visit. I'm happy to see you again Bright and I do appreciate all that you are doing for me through your foundation".

Lawyer Nyantakyi advised Addae to continue to impact and reach many lives.

"Invest wisely while you embark on charity works and always remember there is after football. It is my prayers that you succeed in anything that you do," he concluded.

The Bright Addae Foundation will soon come with a date to storm the Upper West regional capital to honour the Former GFA capo with customized exercise books to honour him.