3 hours ago

The Bright Addae Foundation owned, by the former U-20 world cup winner Bright Addae, as part of been able to cater for the needy in the society, has launched customized goalkeepers gloves as a way to support the operations of the Foundation.

Speaking to the administrator of the Foundation Mr. Dickson Boadi,who highlighted that the gloves will be sold to generate revenue to help assist the Foundation's operations.

"Even though the Afro-Arab Group and its Chairman Alhaji Salamu Amadu are supporting us to cater for the needy we also have to do something because it is written that heaven helps those who help themselves". Mr. Dickson added.

He further use this medium on behalf of the Bright Addae Foundation to express our profound gratitude to the Afro-Arab Group Chairman Alhaji Salamu Amadu, Dr. K.K Peprah of KK Peprah Roofing Company Limited, Serena Camela, Mubarak Wakaso just to mention a few.

Bright Addae and Alhaji Salamu cannot take all the burdens alone. So as part of ensuring the Bright Addae Foundation gets money in our coffers management of the Foundation decided to customize goalkeepers gloves from Italy to be sold in Ghana to serve as additional revenue to help in the running of the day to day activities of the Foundation.



The Bright Addae Foundation is a non-profit organisation that started operations in 2016. So far with the help of personalities and corporate entities like the Afro-Arab Group of companies, Serena Camela, KK Peprah Roofing Company Limited have help donate to needy,widows and widowers in Assin Fosu and The Ghana Skatesoccer Association among others.