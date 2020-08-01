3 hours ago

Bright Addae has seen his side Juve Stabia suffer relegation from the Italian Serie B after the last day of the 2019/2020 season.

The former Ghana U-20 defender and his side were relegated from the second tier side after match day 38.

Juve Stabia lost in their last game by 3-1 against Cosenza which all but consigned them to the Italian Serie C.

Addae, 27, played in the game for his side lasting only 56 minutes before he was substituted for Karamoko Cisse.

The Ghanaian played 29 times his relegated side scoring two goals while providing an assist.

Bright Addae only joined Juve Stabia last season from Ascoli Calcio on a two year contract but has now been relegated with his new side.

Addae was a member of the Ghana U20 squad that won the 2009 FIFA U20 World Cup staged in Egypt

Juve Stabia finished nineteenth position with 41 points.