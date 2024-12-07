2 hours ago

Renowned policy analyst and Vice President of IMANI Ghana, Bright Simons, has projected a decisive win for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Ghana’s ongoing general elections. According to his analysis, the NDC is on course to secure a "one-touch" victory with 50.6% of the total votes cast.

Speaking during an electoral review session, Simons emphasized the importance of voter turnout and strategic campaigning as key factors contributing to the NDC's projected success.

“The data we’ve analyzed indicates that the NDC has managed to consolidate its base effectively, while also making significant inroads in traditionally competitive regions,” he stated.

Simons highlighted key battlegrounds where the NDC’s campaign efforts, led by its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, have yielded measurable gains. He credited the party's focus on youth engagement, digital outreach, and grassroots mobilization for its performance.

However, Simons also warned of the potential impact of low voter turnout in certain constituencies, which could tilt the balance. “While the numbers are promising for the NDC, maintaining momentum in the final hours is crucial,” he cautioned.

The prediction of a one-touch victory, surpassing the 50% threshold required to avoid a runoff, has sparked widespread debate among political observers.

Some argue that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) still has a strong chance of narrowing the gap, given their historical resilience and organizational capacity.

As the nation awaits official results, Simons reiterated the need for calm and vigilance to ensure the electoral process remains free and fair.

"These projections are based on current trends, and it’s important that all stakeholders respect the final outcome as declared by the Electoral Commission," he concluded.

The coming hours will reveal whether this prediction holds true, as Ghanaians continue to watch closely.