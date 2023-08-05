23 minutes ago

English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion have reached an agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Ghana and Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed this summer.

The player was a stand-out performer for the Amsterdam side last season but is keen on a new chapter.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Tony Bloom's side have reached a 40 million Euros agreement with Ajax.

Brighton have already sold their World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis McAllister to Liverpool while Moises Caicedo is in discussions to join Chelsea.

With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, Mohammed's market value is estimated at €40 million.

The midfielder has garnered attention from various Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Liverpool, who are all reportedly interested in securing his services.

Kudus Mohammed has enjoyed a remarkable campaign, scoring 18 goals and providing 7 assists in 41 appearances across all competitions.

His impressive performances have solidified his reputation as a rising star in European football.

As the summer transfer window is opened, the stage is set for Mohammed's departure from Ajax, as he seeks new opportunities and challenges to further develop his career.