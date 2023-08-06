1 hour ago

Ghanaian talent Kudus Mohammed, who is set to join Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion, made an appearance for his current club Ajax in a preseason friendly against Borussia Dortmund on Sunday at Signal Iduna Park in Germany.

Despite the agreed 40 million Euros transfer deal with Brighton, Kudus Mohammed was handed a start in the match and played for 77 minutes before being replaced by Carlos Borges.

The highly sought-after 20-year-old midfielder had been linked with moves to several English clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

However, it seems that Brighton has won the race to secure the services of the promising player.

Meanwhile, Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey displayed his goal-scoring prowess for Ajax during the friendly match against Borussia Dortmund. Despite his efforts, Ajax faced a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Bundesliga giants.

The 21-year-old talent played a pivotal role for his team, starting the match and playing the full duration of the encounter against the German powerhouse.

Although German international Julian Brandt opened the scoring for Borussia Dortmund just six minutes into the game, Brian Brobbey responded swiftly for Ajax, equalizing the score in the 7th minute.

The first half ended with both teams level at 1-1 at Signal Iduna Park, promising an exciting second half.

However, Dortmund's improved performance in the second half proved decisive. The Bundesliga side managed to score two more goals, securing a victory over the Dutch giants.

Notably, German youngster Felix Nmecha made a significant impact for Dortmund, coming off the bench to score a brace and propel his team to triumph on their home turf.

As for Ajax's Mohammed Kudus, his 77-minute appearance in the match showcased his talent and potential. Despite the eventual defeat, Kudus contributed to Ajax's efforts during the preseason friendly.

Although the match didn't go Ajax's way, preseason friendlies like these provide valuable opportunities for players to showcase their skills and allow teams to fine-tune their strategies ahead of the upcoming season.