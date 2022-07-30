2 hours ago

Brighton has completed the signing of 16-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Yussif Moro Owusu from Chelsea.

The youngster is expected to feature for the club’s U23's and Premier League 2 side next season.

Due to his age, he is not eligible to sign a professional contract until he turns 17 in February next year.

He was one of the highly-rated lads at the Chelsea academy. Yussif gained promotion to the Chelsea U-23 last year following his impressive exhibition for Chelsea’s U-18 side.

The Seagulls are of the view that they have landed one of the brightest talents in the Chelsea youth system.

Yussif Moro Owusu was born in London to Ghanaian parents and is yet to represent England or Ghana at any level of football.

He will be hoping to emulate compatriot Tariq Lamptey who took a similar path by leaving Chelsea for Brighton in search of first team football.