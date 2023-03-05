53 minutes ago

Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey picked up an injury while playing for his side on Saturday in the English Premier League clash against West Ham United at the AMEX stadium.

The Seagulls handed relegation-threatened West Ham United a resounding 4-0 defeat but it came at a cost as the Ghanaian defender left the pitch early.

Lamptey was handed a rare start but 16 minutes into the game he signaled that he needed to come off after injuring himself.

The 22-year-old right-back was replaced by Dutchman Joel Veltman after leaving the field with the medics in close proximity.

De Zerbi's side gave their quest for Europe a huge lift as they brushed off David Moyes' side with a 4-0 win.

Japanese star Kaoru Mitoma was felled in the penalty area by Jarrod Bowen and up stepped world cup winner Alexis Mac Allister to stroke home to give the seagulls the opener.

Joel Veltman chested home from a corner after halftime before Mitoma joined the act with the third goal.

Danny Welbeck who has Ghanaian roots added the clincher with the fourth goal of the game to round up a big win for Brighton.

The Brighton defender is expected to undergo scans to know the extent of the injury but its obvious that he will miss Ghana's 2023 AFCON double header against Angola.

Lamptey has made 23 appearances with a goal to his credit across all competitions this season for Brighton.