1 day ago

Brighton's technical director, David Weir, is thrilled about the acquisition of Ghanaian prospect Ibrahim Osman.

The Seagulls managed to secure Osman's signature despite facing strong competition from clubs like West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

"We're eager to begin working with Ibrahim," Weir commented. "He's a young and promising talent, and it's crucial for us to allow him to concentrate fully on his current club, Nordsjaelland, where he's having a successful season."

"We'll give him the time and support he needs to settle in England once the current season concludes and he's had a chance to rest over the summer."

Osman, aged 19, made the move to FC Nordsjaelland from Ghana's famed Right to Dream academy in January 2023, following in the footsteps of Ivory Coast international Simon Adingra, who also transitioned from the same academy to Brighton.

During the ongoing season, Osman has featured in 29 matches for the Danish side, showcasing his talent with four goals and five assists to his name.