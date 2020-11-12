20 minutes ago

It was C.K Akonnor's first competitive game as coach of the Black Stars and captain Andre Ayew stole the headlines in a match that had very little spark.

There were far and few incidents in a game that had one side trying to carve open the other to score and the opponent trying so hard to hit the other on the counter break.

Francois Velud and his charges had a simple game plan catch the all attacking Ghana side on the break but they had very little joy doing that.

Ghana opened the scores in the 19th minute after captain Andre Ayew curled home a beautiful free kick over the Sudanese wall after Samuel Owusu had drawn a foul from Sudan defender Mohammed Elmashed Mahmoud with a hand ball but replays showed Ghana was fortunate as the ball struck the player's chest.

The Sudanese felt they should have had a penalty after danger man Mohammed Abdel Rahman went on a mazy run from his own goal area before tumbling in the Ghana box but the referee waved play on to the chagrin of the Sudan bench resulting in some heated exchanges between the bench and the assistant referee.

During the melee the assistant referee shoved Frenchman Francois Velud to the turf before the center referee brandished a yellow card to the coach for his behaviour on the touchline.

The ever impressive Tariq Fosu laid the ball on a plate for Saudi based winger Samuel Owusu who was one on one with the Sudan goalie but he failed to properly connect with the ball as he shot tamely to the relief of the Sudan goalie.

Andre Ayew thought he had increased the scores with his second goal on the stroke of half time after connecting beautifully with a Tariq Fosu cross only for the goal to be disallowed by Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye to keep the score line at 1-0 at half time although there was no foul in the build up to the goal.

After recess the Nile crocodiles came strongly into the game and should have equalized after danger man Mohammed Abdel Rahman headed narrowly wide after a nice cross but should have really done better as the goalkeeper was completely beaten.

With nine minutes of play remaining, captain Andre Ayew then produced magic after taking on two defenders on the edge of the box before unleashing an absolute thunderbolt into the roof of the net to make it 2-0 for Ghana.

The team will travel to Khartoum on Sunday for the reverse fixture, scheduled for the national stadium on Tuesday, November 15, 2020.

Ghana thus maintains the top spot in Group C with 9 points from three games, scoring five goals and conceding none.