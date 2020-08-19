3 hours ago

Former Ghana Football Association President(GFA) Lepowura Alhaji MND Jawula has appealed to the government to come to the aid of the GFA by ensuring football returns to the country .

He says the state must assist the Ministry of Youth and Sports in order to ensure football returns to the country in the wake of easing of restrictions in many sectors.

There has been no football in the country since the middle of March when the government imposed restrictions on all public,social,religious and sporting gatherings.

Since then restrictions have been eased across many sectors but contact sports which football is part is still under the restrictions.

Clubs and persons in football have been carrying that they are suffering and the government must come to their aid.

“The state must assist the Ministry of Youth and Sports to bring back football, I think some of the COVID -19 funds must be given to football, because the players are important,” he noted.

“It’s like a creeping child and the government must help our players who are good and solid.”

Lepowura, who is chairman of the Premier League Management Committee, said that in countries that he visited like Liberia, Nigeria and Cote d’ Ivoire, their governments are helping their football clubs and players with funds, and Ghana can do same.

“I believe Ghana can come out of the pandemic, which is a natural cause, and we must be able to put football on its feet,” he emphasised.

According to him, as chairman of the Premier Clubs Committee, he was optimistic that football competitions can restart in October.

“Indeed, I’m sure with the support of the government, the game will return with delight by October,” Lepowura said.