Aspiring Ghana Boxing Authority President Dr. Henry Manly-Spain has revealed his 10 strategic idea to be used in developing the game when given the nod.

Under his "Bring Back The Punch" campaign, the current v First Vice President of the GBA, believes the game will get to the higher heights if he wins the July 22 contest.

Dr. Manly-Spain who is running for the top position of the GBA was the first to pick his nomination forms. The elections will come off at the Trust Sports Emporium

Below are the strategy to Bring Back The Punch

1. New Bigger Secretariat To Accommodate All Officers And Guests

2. Tourism and Boxing.. Building international relations, Conventions

3. Capacity building for officials.. Coaches, Referees, Media, Medics etc

4. Creation of Awards Scheme

5. Welfare of retired and young budding boxers. National Amateur Team -Youth & Juvenile

6 Cooperation with Media – Excellent Public / Press Relations

7. GBA TV.. Promotion of Ghana Boxing on traditional and social media

8. Engagement of Corporate Ghana

9. Branding of Ghana Boxing -Merchandising

10. Engagement of all stakeholders, especially Fans - Bring back the punch…