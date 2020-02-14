2 hours ago

Ghana’s High Commissioner to India, Mike Oquaye Jnr, alias “Gabo” is tired of India and wants to come back home.

He has, therefore, picked nomination forms to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency.

But Mike Oquaye Jnr, faces stiff competition as he comes up against the incumbent and Minister of State in Charge of Public Procurement, Sarah Adwoa Safo, who is seeking re-election for the third time, although she has lost some degree of popularity in the Constituency.

Interestingly, Senior Mike Oquaye, who is now Speaker of Parliament, came back from India, when he was posted as Ghana’s High Commissioner to become a Parliamentarian in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency and later made Minister of Communication and Minister of Energy by the John Kufour government.

According to media reports, some delegates in support of the lawyer’s bid for the Constituency’s seat ahead of the 2020 elections, picked the forms Thursday, February 6, on his behalf.

This is the second time, the two will be facing off. Their first encounter was in 2012, when senior Mike Oquaye was exiting Parliament.

Mr Oquaye Jnr, according to his supporters, has demonstrated commitment as the “man of the people and the grassroots saviour” who possesses the competence to see to the uplifting of the Dome Kwabenya Constituency and its environs.

The campaign team for the diplomat, however, expressed appreciation to the delegates for their unwavering confidence reposed in him to help the party retain the seat in the upcoming election and also the holistic development of the party.

Mr Oquaye Jnr’s campaign team, also appealed to delegates to share in the dream, by joining the train towards becoming the next parliamentary candidate for the Dome Kwabenya.

The governing NPP goes to the polls on April 25 in all the 169 constituencies where the party has sitting Members of Parliament to elect its parliamentary candidates for the 2020 general elections.

The Dome Kwabenya Constituency, is a stronghold of the NPP, but many say the support given the governing party, has not reflected in developmental projects in the urban Constituency.

It is a densely populated Constituency.

Source: theheraldghana.com