Ghana's High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, Papa Owusu Ankomah should be removed from his current treatment base and brought back to his native country for healthcare, founder and leader of The People's Project (TPP), Kwame Asare Obeng, has said.

This was after the Ghanaian Ambassador reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to reports, Ambassador Owusu Ankomah is receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of one of the royal hospitals in the UK and his wife, who has also sown symptoms of the virus has been quarantined.

A Plus, as he is affectionately called, reacting the news report on Facebook, berated Papa Owusu Ankomah for enjoying 'better healthcare' in the UK while his constituents wallow in muddy waters.

"But as he enjoys better healthcare in UK, he should ask himself, what will happen if the people in Sekondi who voted for him to become MP for many years test positive to coronavirus. Will they get the same healthcare he is getting in UK?", he quizzed.

The post added: "If yes, then please bring him to the hospital in his constituency for treatment. He'll be fine".

