59 minutes ago

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the MP for Assin Central, has alleged that Martin Amidu, the former Special Prosecutor has a medical problem for which reason he should not have been appointed.

Speaking on the ‘Seat Show’ on Net 2 TV on Wednesday night, Agyapong alleged that during the vetting process of Martin Amidu, Mahama Ayariga, the MP for Bawku Central wanted to raise issues about Amidu’s medical records but John Dramani Mahama, the former President advised Ayariga to refrain from that.

“Martin Amidu thinks he’s a ‘tin god’. He should bring his medical records from Germany, I dare him. Bring your medical records from Germany to determine if you’re normal,” Kennedy Agyapong charged in a flared up tone.

He continued: “Ayariga was going to take him on to produce his medical records and explain why he went to Germany [but] Mahama told him to stop. ‘Don’t raise this question at the Appointment Committee’. Mahama advised them not to raise that issue [about] the medical records and it was never brought up because they knew that one [day] this will happen.”

Martin Amidu on Monday, November 16, 2020, resigned from his position as the Special Prosecutor.

In a resignation letter to the President, Martin Amidu said: "The one condition upon which I accepted to be nominated as the Special Prosecutor when you invited me to your Office on 10th January 2018 was your firm promise to me that you will respect and ensure same by your Government for my independence and freedom of action as the Special Prosecutor."