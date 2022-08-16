2 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo is a player in demand as the Premier League clubs circle for the signature of the talented 22year old.

Crystal Palace has made their intentions clear about signing the forward but his club Bristol Rovers wants £12 million before they will allow him to leave the club.

The Eagles are in need of attacking reinforcement after allowing Christian Benteke to leave for the American side DC United.

Crystal Palace has made the English championship a good hunting ground as they have acquired the likes of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise among others all from the lower league.

Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown last month in an interview with the BBC revealed that there is no offer on the table for prized asset Antoine Semenyo despite clubs making inquiries about him.

"I think the transfer market is only with the Premier League sides. They have the capital to do it and the owners who can put the money in to do something but strictly speaking, I don't think that's there anymore.

"Why would Alex or Antoine want to go to someone else in the Championship? They have fantastic facilities here, it's a great club to be a part of, great team-mates and a progression that they can see in their own careers but when a Premier League club comes in for them that's when it's difficult to turn down and I wouldn't stand in their way."

A product of the English Championship club’s youth system, the 22-year-old has made 98 senior appearances across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and delivering 20 assists along the way.