36 minutes ago

There are reports in some UK newspapers that a popular British actor is being sought for questioning in Ghana in connection with the Airbus bribery scandal.

According to the Daily Mail and The Sun, Philip Middlemiss, 55, is wanted by the Ghana Police for his role in the £5 million Airbus bribery scandal.

He is among four others who are being investigated after being named by the aircraft manufacturer for their roles in the scandal.

Read the report by ‘The Sun’ below:

EX-Corrie star Phil Middlemiss is wanted for questioning by police in Africa over an alleged £5million air bribery scandal.

The former actor, who played womanising bookie Des Barnes for eight years in the 1990s, was named by investigators in Ghana.

Middlemiss, 56, moved there after leaving the ITV soap to make a film but ran out of funding before it was finished.

He then worked as a “travel consultant” and said in one interview his best friend’s brother was vice-president of the country.

But he is being sought for questioning over the £50million sale of three Airbus C-295 military planes to the West African state.

Former Ghana president John Dramani Mahama is accused of having links to a corrupt network which received kickbacks during the contract process.

Ghana’s special prosecutor Martin Amidu launched a formal investigation in February and he announced he had summoned four people and released their passport details online.

They include Middlemiss, who lives in a smart £400,000 detached property in Greater Manchester despite him being declared bankrupt in 2012 over unpaid taxes.

Two other Britons and a UK/Ghanaian citizen are wanted for questioning.

In January, Airbus agreed to pay a £3billion fine after the UK, US and French authorities launched a joint investigation into the use of middlemen to sell planes.

In March, Mr Amidu revealed Middlemiss – whose Street co-stars included Raquel Watts actress Sarah Lancashire – was suspected of working as a project manager for Airbus.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor issued a public notice saying the four “are hereby invited to assist the on-going investigation of bribery and corruption” totalling more than 5million euros.

The investigation also includes “collaborating with Ghanaian public officers to use their public office for private profit or benefit in the purchase of three C-295 aircraft by the Government of Ghana from Airbus”.

Middlemiss’s girlfriend Leanne Davis claimed last night they had no knowledge of any investigation.

She said: “I don’t know anything about that. Phil’s not here. I’m not sure when he’ll be back.”

Pressed again, she replied: “I don’t know what you’re talking about,” before closing her door. Mr Mahama also denies any wrongdoing.