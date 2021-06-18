2 hours ago

The Minority Leader of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has been chastised by the Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahene for blaming President Akufo-Addo for the recent attacks on the Police officers in the country.

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu in a press conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, has blamed the President for the recent attacks on Police officers in the country.

A 25-year old Police officer named Emmanuel Osei was shot dead by armed robbers when they attacked a bullion van at Jamestown on Monday, June 14.

The Police officer and a trader were killed on the spot by the robbers while the driver survived by gunshot wounds.

Commenting on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the Deputy Chief Scribe of the ruling NPP admonished the Minority in Parliament for politicizing crime issues in the country as the same bravado and impunity took place under former President Mahama administration.

“ . . at your time, the same exhibition of bravado and impunity took place. The killing of people in broad daylight did not start from the era of Nana Addo and it will not stop there. So if you get Hon Haruna Iddrisu saying that all the criminal activities going on indicate that Nana Addo has failed, it is sad," he slammed.

“We should not introduce politics into such a serious issue. Hon. Haruna Iddrisu is a senior lawyer and you have been a responsible and respectable character in the Parliament of Ghana. We don’t talk like that and when we are engaging in the dramatization of politics, leave it to the small boys in politics,” he added.

He further cautioned the Minority Leader of Parliament to be mindful of his utterances as Ghanaians listen with rapt attention whenever he speaks to issues in this country.

He, however, added that the Inspector General of Police has done no wrong in this recent attacks on the Police officers to warrant his dismissal from office as the Minority in Parliament and some section of Ghanaians are demanding.

He was of the view that, “we can do better in this country and if we compare this country to other African countries in terms of crime rate, Ghana is far ahead of others”.