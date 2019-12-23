1 hour ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has suggested that Ghana is in distress under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, which calls for urgent recovery.

According to him, the dire condition which he claimed Ghana is in was the creation of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

“This nation requires urgent fixing,” Mr Mahama diagnosed in a live interaction via Facebook on Monday evening.

He posited, “our problems have been compounded by the very poor governance characterized by nepotism, corruption, populism, intolerant, arrogance of power and ostentatious lifestyles”.