The Ordinary session of Congress for the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association will take place in Sunyani on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

The session, first for the year 2022 will be held at the Sunyani Technical University auditorium at 8am on Thursday.

The Congress is expected to discuss the 2020/21 Regional competitions, challenges and achievements, officiating, Finance, promotion and demotion, performance of ad-hoc committees among others.

The Executive Council of the Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association led by Chairman Ralph Gyambrah will lead the session.

The ordinary congress will pave way for the start of the new season which is scheduled to take off on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

All Stakeholders are to take note and act accordingly.