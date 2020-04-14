1 hour ago

Minister of State at the Ministry of Interior and Member of Parliament (MP), for the Abetifi Constituency in the Eastern Region, Hon Bryan Acheampong has donated GHS821,000.00 towards Ghana's fight against the deadly coronavirus.

Seven (7) Constituencies, namely Abetifi, Afram Plains North, Afram Plains South, Abirem, Mpraeso, Nkawkaw and Suhum received 15,000 hand sanitisers each to help mitigate the infectious virus.

The following health facilities in the Eastern region also received GHS20,000 each for the purchase of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs), i.e Atibie Government Hospital, Suhum Government Hospital, Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital, Donkorkrom Presby Hospital, New Abirem Government Hospital, Afram Plains South District Clinics and Kwahu East District Clinics.

The Abetifi MP also set up a GHS200,000.00 Regional Contingency Fund to support the remaining hospitals and health centers across the region.

Receiving the items at the Rock City Hotel in Nkwatia in the Kwahu East district, the elated constituency representatives and officials of the health facilities thanked Hon. Bryan Acheampong for the gesture.

The MP used the occasion to thank the frontline health workers for their hard work during this pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded 70 new infections of the disease as at the time of filing this report.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the total case count in the West African nation, has swiftly shot from 566 to 636.