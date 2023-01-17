37 minutes ago

The first major reshuffle of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration is in the offing with speculations rife that the announcement could be made within the week.

Within the New Patriotic Party and Ghanaians in general, there is an anxious wait for the changes president Akufo-Addo could introduce into his team for the time in six years.

With the economy tanking to historical levels and rescue efforts hitting bottlenecks, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has been the most vilified of all appointees of the Akufo-Addo government and large sections of Ghanaians will like to see his back but that is not going to happen according to reports about the impending reshuffle.

President Akufo-Addo’s belief in his relative to steer Ghanaians out of the economic crisis is unwavering and he will not dismiss and or transfer him to any other ministry.

Sources have told GhanaWeb that the reshuffle will not see any major changes at the ministerial level with only a handful of changes at the top.

There will however be significant movements in the persons in charge of handling state-owned enterprises.

Some also claim that the reshuffle will be an expression of gratitude to members of the party who stood behind Ken Ofori-Atta when some members of the Majority caucus and the Minority made moves to unseat him last year.

With Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Akoto Afriyie exiting their roles at the trade and agriculture ministries respectively, there is some vacancy to be filled.

Charles Adu Boahen’s unceremonial exit from the Finance Ministry has also created a vacancy that has to be filled.

GhanaWeb sources indicate that Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of State in charge of National Security is penciled to replace Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie as Minister of Food and Agriculture.

John Boadu, the deposed General Secretary of the NPP is set to return to the fold as the substantive minister at the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso will go to the Finance Ministry as the replacement for Charles Adu Boahen.

Other reports indicate KT Hammond, the Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa will get a ministerial post as a reward for the role he played during the sitting of the committee that was set up to probe the censure motion against Ken Ofori-Atta.

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources who has been appointed caretaker Minister for Trade and Industry is set to retain the position with one of his deputies, George Mireku Duker replacing him.

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, alias Asabee who contested and lost the national chairmanship position of the NPP is also in line for a big post.

Source: Ghanaweb