4 hours ago

Bryan Acheampong, the Member of Parliament for the Abetifi constituency, has been identified as the one who engineered the campaign by some members of Parliament on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to have Ken Ofori-Atta removed as Minister of Finance at the time.

It will be recalled that in 2022, Ken Ofori-Atta came under heavy criticism from some NPP lawmakers, demanding his ousting.

The MPs, who were believed to be over 90, thought that Ken Ofori-Atta had not steered the economy of the country in the right direction and that the hardships being experienced by Ghanaians were due to his incompetence.

Andy Appiah Kubi, the Asante Akim North MP who acted as spokesperson for the group, was seen as the mastermind of the campaign, but it has now emerged that the Minister of Food and Agriculture plotted the whole thing.

This disclosure was made by ace investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni during an interview on Metro TV on Thursday, August 8, 2024, ahead of the launch of his book on the Akufo-Addo government.

Manasseh said on Good Morning Ghana that he decided to explore that topic in his book because it was one of the major occurrences under the Akufo-Addo government.

“There was the ‘Ken must go’ thing. At the time, someone told me that Bryan Acheampong was behind it. When I was writing the book, I realized that I needed to capture it because it was a major event in the Akufo-Addo administration.

“I went to Bryan Acheampong and said, ‘I’m told you were behind the Ken Must Go rebellion,’ and he said, ‘If anybody said I was behind that, it is not accurate; I was actually in front of it,’” he said.

Source: Ghanaweb