The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia is urging the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate and halt the sale of some SSNIT hotels to the Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

According to Mr Nketia, the contract between the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and the Abetifi MP lacks transparency and fairness.

Speaking on the JoyNews AM Show on Thursday, May 23, the NDC Chairman urged CHRAJ to thoroughly investigate the deal for a possible conflict of interest.

“If you are dealing with people’s pensions in the wake of a situation where pensioners have been asked to come for a haircut, then people shouldn’t keep quiet. It must be transparent.

“So whether they have gone through the process or not, it is now a subject for CHRAJ investigation. How did they get to the selection of Bryan Acheampong’s company to handle it?” he quizzed.

The concerns raised by Mr Asiedu Nketia follow similar ones raised by various individuals and civil society organisations since the revelation of the contract by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Mr Ablakwa in a petition to CHRAJ alleged that SSNIT is nearing the completion of divesting 60% of its shares in Labadi Beach Hotel, La Palm Royal Beach Resort, Ridge Royal Hotel, and Elmina Beach Resort to Rock City Hotels Limited, a company owned by Bryan Acheampong.

He is, therefore, seeking an investigation into various allegations such as conflict of interest, abuse of power, lack of due process, procurement breaches, cronyism, and graft.

Subsequently, both SSNIT and the Abetifi MP have come out to defend the transaction, describing the partnership as strategic and in the best interest of all.

But Asiedu Nketia insists due diligence must be followed.

“The third leg of the argument is that, should an honorable Member of Parliament who is also a Minister of State be buying state property? Have all the precautions been taken to ensure that it is fair and a proper thing to buy a state property? That is another angle,” he said.