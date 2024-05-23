2 hours ago

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a former Member of Parliament for Adentan has accused the government of engaging in political witchhunt with the May 22 arrest of Hopeson Adorye.

Adorye's recent pronouncements about detonating dynamite during the 2016 general elections in opposition strongholds led to calls for his arrest from some quarters.

His arrest was announced late Wednesday evening.

Buaben Asamoa in an interview on Joy FM confirmed the arrest adding that Adorye was being detained at the Ministries Police Station over charges of publishing false information.

"Hopeson Adorye is not about to run away from Ghana or from his home because the police intends to charge him with the publication of false information.

"So, to go to the extent of keeping him all day in the police station and bringing him over to the Ministries to detain him, you point fingers backward at yourself that there is something political at play and it's not fair," he said.

"This is obviously politically motivated, there is no doubt about that," he emphasized.

Meanwhile supporters of Adorye and Buaben's party, the Movement for Change (M4C) thronged the police station demanding his release or the detention of all the supporters gathered there.

Source: Ghanaweb