President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari is urging neighbouring countries and ECOWAS member states to be calm as he makes plans to consider a recommendation by the tripartite committee on the closure of the border.

His call follows Friday’s meeting with the President of Burkina Faso, President Marc Christian Kabore, Chairman of the Tripartite committee formed by the ECOWAS heads of states to find a solution to the concerns raised by all stakeholders which resulted in the Nigeria border closure since August 2019.

President Buhari wrote on his Twitter handle after the meeting which partly reads "I appeal for patience from our neighbours and the wider region, even as we eagerly await the tripartite committee report.”

I assured him that Nigeria is very much mindful of the concerns of neighbouring countries and ECOWAS on the issue, and that we will find an early & enduring solution. I am awaiting the report of Tripartite Committee, and will work as fast as I can as soon as I receive the report.

— Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) February 21, 2020

