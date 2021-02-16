6 hours ago

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the new head of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) - who previously served as his country's finance minister before going on to become the managing director of the World Bank.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was appointed WTO director-general on Tuesday by consensus at a special meeting of the body's General Council.

Soon afterward Nigeria's president said in a statement that the "Harvard-educated and renowned economist takes up another onerous task of service to the world and humanity", adding that he "believes her track record of integrity, diligence and passion for development will continue to yield positive results and rewards to mankind".

President Buhari also said that Ms Okonjo-Iweala had set "major records of economic reforms in Nigeria as Minister of Finance, and later Minister of Foreign Affairs".

He added she "will excel in her new position and validate the global mandate of repositioning and strengthening the multilateral institution for the greater good of all".

Source: peacefmonline.com