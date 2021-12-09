3 hours ago

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has assured citizens that the death of a schoolboy will be thoroughly investigated and justice served.

Sylvester Oromoni, 12, was allegedly tortured in his school hostel at Dowen College in Lagos last month and later succumbed to injuries.

President Buhari condemned the alleged torture and promised this would act as a trigger leading to a permanent solution to cultism and bullying in schools.

The Oromoni family accuses five senior students of allegedly assaulting their son for refusing to join a cult group.

The school has been closed indefinitely. Its authorities, who initially claimed Oromoni sustained injuries while playing football, said in a new statement that they had started investigations into bullying a day after a call from his family, but he, unfortunately, died the same day.

Members of the school's parents forum held a candlelight procession on Wednesday evening, and earlier that day a number of women staged a protest in front of the college.

A peace walk is planned for Friday.