In today’s edition of the countdown - we bring you the profile of Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals as we build up to the Division One League Super Cup. This season’s edition will kick off on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Kyebi Presbyterian Astro Turf in the Eastern Region. Kotoku Royals are paired with – Liberty Professionals FC, Nsoatreman FC and Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs in Group A.

Read on for the profile of Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs: Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals

Akyem Oda – Eastern Region

Founded: 2003

Newly promoted Premier League side Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals aim to get off to a flying start by fighting for the DOL Super Cup as the 2nd edition kicks off next week. The tournament is scheduled for the Kyebi Presbyterian Astro Turf from Tuesday, August 16 – Friday, August 26, 2022.

Founded in 2003, Kotoku Royals (previously known as Kotoku Royals Academy) is a professional football team from Akyem Oda in the Eastern Region. They will compete in the 2022/23 Premier League after finishing first in Zone Three of the Division One League. Kotoku Royals beat off competition from Liberty Professionals, Tema Youth and Heart of Lions to pick the single Premier League slot in the Zone.

Founded in 2003 and given permission to play professional matches in 2005, the club made successive promotions through the Ghana League system to their current place in the Premier League.

Kotoku Royals accumulated 63 points – one point richer than Liberty Professionals to win the League in Zone Three.

Division One League – Zone Three Winner – 2021/22

They are paired with Zone One winners Nsoatreman FC, giants Liberty Professionals and Ebusua Dwarfs.