58 minutes ago

Bulgarian giants, Levski Sofia are set to release Ghanaian international, Nasiru Mohammed.

Sofia have been hit hard financially by the global Coronavirus pandemic and are bent on cutting cost by offloading their high earners and low key performers.

Among the high earners are Ghana winger, Nasiru Mohammed who joined them from Swedish Alsvenskan side, BK Hacken.

The Blues also have plans of releasing Holmar Ejolfson, Nuno Reish, Franco Mazurek and Paulinho.

The club will consider offers for them and it is very unlikely that any of the above players will be in the lineup next summer.

That's how Levski wants to raise money for next season’s campaign.

The salary of the winger, Nasiru is deemed quite high contrary to the expected performance.