2 hours ago

Bernard Tekpetey has a two year loan deal with relegated Fortuna Duseeldorf but the player who has played just a single season is not prepared to descend into the Bundesliga II with his on loan club as he is at war with the coach.

An escape route has appeared for the pacy winger as Bulgarian giants Ludogorets Razgrad have officially opened talks for the services of the Ghanaian winger.

Your authoritative news portal reported last week that the player is at odds with his coach at Fortuna and has vowed to find his way out.

He joined Fortuna Dusseldorf on a two year loan deal from Schalke 04 when Fortuna gained promotion to the Bundesliga last summer for a reported fee of €500,000.

Tekpetey who was a shinning light during his loan spell at Paderbon in the Bundesliga II was a pale shadow of himself as he was sparingly used at Fortuna Dusseldorf making a paltry nine appearances in the league and failing to score or provide an assist.

Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad are prepared to give him a new lease of life by adding him to their ranks.

Per reports from Germany, the Bulgarian outfit have written to the player's parent cub Schalke 04 about his availability on loan with an option to buy and they are happy to let him leave.

The speedy Ghanaian winger has been capped twice by the senior national team.