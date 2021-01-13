47 minutes ago

Communication Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Mawuli Nenegbe has advised the security apparatus of the country to focus on doing the needful rather than intimidating innocent Ghanaians.

According to him, instead of the Security Agencies focusing on resolving the many armed robberies and killings suffered in the country, they are attempting to suppress free speech.

Artist manager, Bulldog, was picked up by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for allegedly threating President Nana Akufo-Addo over locked funds of Menzgold customers after the company was closed down.

Whiles making a submission in an entertainment show, Bulldog noted, claims that Menzgold customers invested on their own accord and are therefore responsible for their misfortune is irresponsible.

To him, the government must ensure all customers of the fund management firm receive their locked up cash.

He went on to say “We’ll get our monies back else Nana Addo will run; he won’t finish his 4 years. I’m telling you. He won’t finish his 4 years.”

Not long after his comments, the artiste manager was picked up and confined in the cells of the NIB.

Reacting to Bulldog’s arrest in an interview with Happy 98.9FM’s Sefah-Danquah on the Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, Mawuli said,

“Armed robbery is rife in Ghana and we need the police and state security apparatus to focus on investigating those cases. Instead, they are chasing, arresting and threatening Ghanaians and trying to stifle free speech”.

On his authority, a lot of high ranking members of the ruling party have made more damming statements but have been let of the hook, “so why is Bulldog being harassed for making a true statement?

The NPP promised to pay customers of Menzgold and are yet to redeem that promise. So why is Bulldog being treated like this”, he asked.