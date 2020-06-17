53 minutes ago

Rufftown Records C.E.O, Ricky Nana Agyemang, known in showbiz as Bullet has announced that his relationship has been ruined.

According to the music entrepreneur whose outfit manages Wendy Shay, bloggers and journalist are to blame. “These bloggers and journalists don’t know what they put some of us through when they publish stuffs like ‘BULLET HAS BEEN SLEEPING WITH HIS ARTISTS’ etc. You people just ruined my relationship with my girlfriend right now”.

Bullet in the post which came with a photo of himself with Wendy Shay an in all-white outfits, added that “I hv worked with several women both underground and mainstream. I dare any woman I hv Worked with to come out with evidence if indeed so, I dare you to put it out there”.

However, the said girlfriend Bullet is talking is unknown as he has never spoken publicly before about whom he is dating. He ended his breakup announcement saying that “Nkwasiasem this nonsense must stop. Focus on promoting my works, not relationship. FI!”

See his post below.