Mr. Logic in a viral video from an Interview with 3FM addressed Singer Wendy Shay and her place in the Ghanaian music industry.

He expressed his dislike for the Rufftown records signee labeling herself as the Queen of Ghana music even though she is doing well for herself and pushing her craft.

In his opinion, it is a complete foolish act for the singer to feel like the Queen of music just because she associates herself with Shatta Wale who is known to be branded as the King of Dancehall.

Logic further pointed out that Wendy Shay needs to focus on making better songs since not even a single song of hers has crossed the boarder to Togo, to talk of international.

This revelation by Mr. Logic seems to have struck a match in Bullet’s haystack.

In a Twitter post, he descended on the artiste manager and called him a jobless man whose only pride can be derived from spewing nonsense on radio.

He said;

“Everyone has the right to choose any name or title which one deems fit, that is why Mr. Foolish calls himself Mr. Logic and no one is annoyed. So why are u crying over the Queen of Ghana Music title. Wendy Shay is the Queen of Ghana Music period!!!!.”

Shortly after this, Bullet took to his Instagram to throw the final blow. He captioned a post saying;

"Mr logic sorry Mr foolish, stop attacking every artiste I produce. You started with ebony and now you’ve centered your hatred attention on Wendyshayofficial.

Instead of you to go out there and make money, you are always on radio talking nonsense that is why you are so poor. @Wendyshayofficial can feed you and your entire generation.”

Screenshots below;