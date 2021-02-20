3 hours ago

Rufftown Records has dropped a new song from the late Ebony Reigns.

The song titled 'John 8:7' features Wendy Shay who is now the front liner on the record label owned by Ricky Nana Agyeman aka Bullet.

The production credit goes to the renowned sound engineer, MOG, who is a frequent collaborator with RuffTown Records. The songs after the 3rd year commemoration of the singer who died in a gory accident.

Ebony would have turned 24 years old on 16th February 2021, hence, in remembering her and marking her birthday, the label has dropped a track from unreleased songs with Wendy Shay featuring on it.

The 'Uber Driver' singer joined RuffTown Records just a few months after the passing of Ebony Reigns.

According to Wendy Shay, Ebony Reigns inspired her to join RuffTown Records – the label which discovered and housed the late singer before her shocking death on February 8, 2018.

Ebony chalked many career success including winning “Breakthrough Act of the Year” at 3Music Awards 2019 and “Best New Artiste of the Year” at Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2019.

Click to listen to the song below: