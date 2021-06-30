40 minutes ago

Details are emerging about how the Adedenkpo bullion van robbery was carried out.

The daylight robbery led to the gruesome killing of the policeman escorting the bullion van, as well as a lady selling on the street who was allegedly hit by stray bullet, and died.

A Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage has been revealing more about the deadly incident on Monday June 14.

CCTV footages on the streets showed how the hoodlums appeared to tail the bullion van, belonging to MON-TRAN.

Six Robbers

The footages showed that six robbers using three motorbikes (two on each bike) followed the vehicle for some time before launching the attack at Adedenkpo, near Jamestown.

At 11:52 am, they were captured around the Bishop Bowers Junction, at Laterbiokoshie on the Mortuary Road on the same route the bullion van was using.

They kept following the bullion van and occasionally appeared to use other vehicles as decoy.

After about 12 noon, the van turned left at the Korle Bu Junction Traffic Light intersection to across the Korle Lagoon Bridge towards Jamestown.

At a traffic stop at Adedenkpo, the bullion van stopped, and the lead motorcycle bypassed the van.

Daring Move

The two other bikes followed, and within a minute, sandwiched the bullion van at a crowded spot and started firing their weapons.

They then succeeded in killing Police Constable Emmanuel Osei, together with a trader, Afua Badu who was selling nearby.

The bullion van driver sustained injuries while two ladies at the back of the van managed to escape unhurt.

The robbers then emptied the bullion van and escaped on their bikes amid indiscriminate firing to scare onlookers.

The footages also showed people in the vicinity running helter-skelter.

Fresh Arrests

About two weeks into the deadly incident, a notorious Guinean armed robber, who is suspected to have killed the policeman in the bullion robbery, was arrested at Kyebi Zongo in the Abuakwa South Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The suspect, identified as Musa Kamara, 26, was arrested together with three other hardened criminals in a joint police operation involving officers from Accra and Kyebi on Saturday, June 26.

According to police sources, the suspects are said to be directly involved in the bullion van robbery.

Musa Kamara, who allegedly wanted to escape, was shot in the knee by the police before being overpowered and initially sent to the Kyebi Government Hospital under heavy police guard.

The three other suspects who were arrested at Kyebi Zongo on Saturday were identified as Collins Addae aka Kekye; Ebenezer Gyimah aka Peace, and another Guinean, Suleman Keita alias 69, a brother of Musa Kamara.

Two Brothers

The two Guinean brothers have been on the wanted list of the Ghana Police for their involvement in the Jamestown robbery on Tuesday, June 15.

They were said to have been terrorising residents of Kyebi, Akyem Tafo, Osiem, Anyinasin, and its environs for some time now.

The tip-off initially led to the arrest of Ebenezer Gyimah at Kyebi Zongo, but he managed to escape while in police handcuff.

However, he and the three others including Musa Kamara, were later arrested on Saturday at Kyebi Zongo.

Musa Kamara, has now been transferred to police headquarters in Accra from the Kyebi Government Hospital and the other suspects have also been brought to Accra.

Police detectives have been dispatched to the Akyem Oda area following intelligence that other suspects in the Adedenkpo bullion van robbery might be hiding there.

Arrest Warrant

Already, an Accra Circuit Court has issued a warrant for the arrest of one Hakam aka Red Devil, who is suspected to have taken part in the Adedenkpo violent robbery.

The suspect, according to a police statement, could be hiding in Tema, Yendi, Kumasi or Accra, and has urged the public to volunteer information leading to his arrest.