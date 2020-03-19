1 hour ago

Samuel Boadu is bullish his side will lift the Ghana Premier League title despite suffering a major blow as their points have been deducted for fielding an unqualified player against Great Olympics.

Medeama's title pursuit has suffered a major jolt as six points in all have been taken away from their accumulated points total.

The mauves and yellows have been dealt a blow as this action has led to their position at the summit of the table change with their points haul now 24 instead of 30.

It means they are now four points adrift league leaders Aduana Stars and will have to do more If they want to be at the league's summit come the end of the season.

The gaffer sees light at the end of the gloomy tunnel as he says the points deduction will pose little problem for his side.

“Not at all, What I will say is, its also a motivation to us, it will also help us to work extra hard” he told TV3’s GPL Express host Juliet Bawuah.

“Now we have seen that we have lost some points…that doesn’t dump our spirits, we are going to work extra to regain our position” he continued.

Medeama can break their title duck with 15 matches left for the season to end and their coach thinks no different as he is eyeing the league title.

“And I believe that this year’s league Medeama SC will be crowned the champions”

“I have done my calculations and I have seen that when we deduct six points from our points, we will come to 24, and the one who’ll be at the top now is 28….so with just 4 points interval between Medeama and the first…this is not a big deal, those teams they will come to Tarkwa and we are going to score (sic) them and we also work hard to win the away matches to compensate for the point deduction…he concluded.

The league has currently been suspended following the surge in coronavirus cases in Ghana amid governments decision to ban all public gathering.