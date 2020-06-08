2 hours ago

German Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt have paid a glowing tribute to former Ghanaian international striker Tony Yegoala Yeboah.

The Ghanaian Legend turned 54 on Saturday and his former club, Eintracht Frankfurt, ensured that the world knew of the sort of greatness he was made of.

Born in Kumasi on 6th June, 1966, Yeboah played for Asante Kotoko, Kumasi Cornerstones and Okwakwu United before moving to Germany in 1988 to first join 1. FC Saarbrucken.

He was then transferred to Eintracht Frankfurt in 1990, where he became the first Black captain in the Bundesliga during his 5 year stay with the Eagles.

He won Bundesliga top scorer twice in 1993 and 1994 and scored in all 68 goals in 123 appearances.

Frankfurt posted on Twitter where they described Yeboah as a legend of the club.

Yegoala went on to play for Leeds United, Hamburg and Al-Ittihad before calling time on his career in 2002.

He scored 29 goals in 59 games for the Black Stars.