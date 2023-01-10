28 minutes ago

English Championship leaders Burnley are on the trail of Bristol City and Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo over a possible winter transfer move.

The 23-year-old's contract with the robins expires in the summer but the club has the option to extend it to 2024 which they are ready to take.

Bristol City values the forward at 12 million pounds with English Premier League side Bournemouth also showing interest in the attacker.

The clarets who are flying high under the tutelage of Man City legend Vincent Kompany have opened a five-point lead at the summit of the Championship table and are looking forward to securing qualification back to the big time.

Semenyo has scored six goals in 24 matches across all competitions for his side with his latest goal coming on Saturday in the FA Cup third-round clash against Swansea City at Ashton Gate.

Bristol City have struggled this term in the Championship under Nigel Pearson as they currently lie three points above the drop zone.

He was part of the Black Stars squad that played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar featuring in two matches before Ghana exited the competition at the group stages.