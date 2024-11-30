6 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is aiming to register huge numbers on Sunday in its scheduled Ashanti Regional walk on Sunday.

In a bid to have huge numbers, for a positive signal ahead of next week's election, the NDC is reportedly bussing it's supporters from neighbouring constituencies and regions for the Ashanti Regional walk.

Sources close to the NDC say a number of the supporters will be bussed from Asawase, New Edubiase and Ejura Sekyidumase Constituencies, but they will also be bolstered by many others joining from nearby regions.

According to the source, the NDC has earmarked a number of buses from the Eastern, Bono, Ahafo and Bono East Regions, which are within reach of the Ashanti Region.

"A rally or a walk in Kumasi is like a national event for us so there is nothing wrong if we bus our supporters from other regions to increase the numbers," the source said.

"Others may not want the world to know that we are bussing more people from other regions to Kumasi to boost the numbers, but I don't see anything wrong with it," the source added.